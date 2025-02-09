WATCH: Michigan State C Carson Cooper Speaks After Win Over Oregon
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 9 Michigan State had a memorable day on Saturday.
The Spartans battled back from behind to defeat Oregon, 86-74, in front of the 2000 national championship team and, in doing so, earned Coach Tom Izzo his 383rd Big Ten win, tying legendary coach Bob Knight for most by a Big Ten head coach.
It took standout performances from players like freshman guard Jase Richardson, who posted a career-high 29 points in his first start, and junior forward Jaxon Kohler, who recorded a double-double.
But there were other showings as well that brought it all together, like junior center Carson Cooper's 9 points and six rebounds. His performance was huge for the Spartans' impressive free-throw numbers, as he went 7-for-8 at the charity stripe.
Cooper addressed the media after the game. You can watch some of his availability below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo also addressed the media after the game. Below is a partial transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, part of me feels sorry for Dana [Altman]. They played so well the first half. Unbelievable; they hit nine or 10 3s in the first half and none in the second. Points off of turnovers were 21-2 in the first half. There was not any magical things said at halftime. I thought our players decided that they weren't guarding well enough. We were getting beat on dribble drives and everything else. And our crowd was unbelievable. And when that happens, get on a little run, we cut it down to single digits at the 16-minute mark. I think we were down to 2 at that time. That was a big difference. Tre [Holloman] didn't play very well the first half and starts out with that big 3 the second half and had one turnover and, I think, five assists. And first half, we had many turnovers and didn't play well. We got a lot of play out of a lot of different guys. And of course, Jase had a career night. When he got that block late, it was a hell of a block. And all the guys were sitting behind me, and I turned to Jason and said, 'Jason who?' It was Jase's night. And how exciting for him and for them and his family, but for us, too."
