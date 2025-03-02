WATCH: Michigan State C Carson Cooper Looks Ahead to Wisconsin
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 8 Michigan State is gearing up for what will be one of its toughest tests of the season when it hosts No. 11 Wisconsin on Sunday.
The Spartans are going to need to continue doing what they've done best all year -- defense and rebounding, two areas that junior center Carson Cooper excels in.
Cooper spoke on the upcoming matchup and more when he addressed the media on Friday.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo also spoke to the media on Friday. Below is a partial transcript from his availability:
Q: What's new? Anything happen the last couple of days?
Izzo: "[Laughter]. No, we had a couple of days of practice. This was good for us. Again, having what seems like an extra day but a normal day, makes it a little bit better for us. At this time of year."
Q: How do you keep guys focused on the here and now:
Izzo: "Yeah, like I told my guys early, once we beat Maryland, I mean, we don't have to hope for anybody to win, we don't have to hope for anybody to lose. Don't worry about what anybody else does. Go earn everything yourself. The ball's in our court, they know that, and if we take care of our business, that's what I told them. So, it's one game at a time. Because you all know Wisconsin's played as good as anybody. They get beat by Maryland when they were 17 up, and everybody says well. They're playing good, they're a good team. And because we got them at home doesn't mean anything; they've beaten us here more than a couple of times."
Q: Are you impressed with what Greg Gard has done, given the two players he lost?
Izzo: "Sometimes addition by subtraction, remember that. In some cases. And I am impressed by that. I think he should win Coach of the Year what he did. Him and Chris Collins are two guys that I think have done an unbelievable job as far as everything. Dusty's [May] in there. Those guys are all -- what they've done from what that last year brought. So, yeah, I have been impressed with what he's done with his team. He's changed who he is a little bit and who they are. They don't run the swing as much, but they run a thing called "chin" that's similar, it's continuity. But he's got some very good players, he's got some experience, he's got some age and he's got a couple guys that really came on. [John] Blackwell's one of them and really making himself one hell of a player."
