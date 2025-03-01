WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Talks Quest for Big Ten Title, Wisconsin
EAST LANSING, Mich. --No. 8 Michigan State has to have short memory once again following its win over No. 20 Maryland as it turns its attention to No. 11 Wisconsin.
The Spartans will be facing their fourth-straight ranked team and another one that is in the race for the Big Ten title.
Michigan State controls its own destiny, and the mission for its first conference title since 2020 will continue when it hosts the Badgers for a 1:30 p.m. meeting at the Breslin Center on Sunday.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo previewed the matchup when he addressed the media on Friday.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's availability:
Q: What's new? Anything happen the last couple of days?
Izzo: "[Laughter]. No, we had a couple of days of practice. This was good for us. Again, having what seems like an extra day but a normal day, makes it a little bit better for us. At this time of year."
Q: How do you keep guys focused on the here and now:
Izzo: "Yeah, like I told my guys early, once we beat Maryland, I mean, we don't have to hope for anybody to win, we don't have to hope for anybody to lose. Don't worry about what anybody else does. Go earn everything yourself. The ball's in our court, they know that, and if we take care of our business, that's what I told them. So, it's one game at a time. Because you all know Wisconsin's played as good as anybody. They get beat by Maryland when they were 17 up, and everybody says well. They're playing good, they're a good team. And because we got them at home doesn't mean anything; they've beaten us here more than a couple of times."
Q: Are you impressed with what Greg Gard has done, given the two players he lost?
Izzo: "Sometimes addition by subtraction, remember that. In some cases. And I am impressed by that. I think he should win Coach of the Year what he did. Him and Chris Collins are two guys that I think have done an unbelievable job as far as everything. Dusty's [May] in there. Those guys are all -- what they've done from what that last year brought. So, yeah, I have been impressed with what he's done with his team. He's changed who he is a little bit and who they are. They don't run the swing as much, but they run a thing called "chin" that's similar, it's continuity. But he's got some very good players, he's got some experience, he's got some age and he's got a couple guys that really came on. [John] Blackwell's one of them and really making himself one hell of a player."
