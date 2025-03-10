Michigan State Showcases Championship Resolve in Regular-Season Finale
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans capped off the regular season with a statement victory over the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines 79-62.
In a game that had no implications in the standings, for a team that had already clinched the conference title, the Spartans could’ve easily let their guard down. Michigan needed the win to improve its seeding in the Big Ten Tournament and avoid a sweep for the second consecutive season.
The Spartans squashed any hope of a Wolverines’ upset early on, jumping out to a 20-6 start. The Spartans’ backcourt of freshman guard Jase Richardson and senior Jaden Akins combined for 20 of Michigan State’s 50 first-half points.
Proving once again why Michigan State is regarded as a national title contender. No matter what, the Green and White refuse to cut corners or play down to its competition.
The Spartans don’t let the moment get to them, playing with the same level of consistency whenever they touch the court. The championship level of resolve is evident in almost every game for Michigan State.
Blowing a seven-point lead on the road against a ranked opponent? No need to worry, Spartan junior guard Tre Holloman was there to make the half-court shot to stun the Terrapins.
Coming out flat on the road against a struggling Iowa team? How about responding with a 50-point second half to win the conference title outright.
It doesn't matter what the moment is, the Spartans have proven that they are up for the challenge.
The Spartans also showed that they refuse to be bullied around. When a pair of Michigan players stood on the Spartans' logo at the end of regulation, Holloman made sure that his presence was felt, getting into an altercation that stopped the game. This allowed his senior teammates to celebrate their careers at Michigan State with the traditional kiss at center court.
During the postgame banner celebration, Spartans coach Tom Izzo invited Holloman to kiss the Spartan after sticking up for his upperclassmen.
The emotional maturity shown on Sunday, combined with the developments on the court throughout the season, have Izzo geared up for another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
