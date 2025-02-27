Holloman Continues to Come up Big When Game is on the Line
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3) exit College Park, MD. with one of the biggest wins in recent history as a program. After nearly blowing a multi-possession lead in the final minutes, junior guard Tre Holloman was the centerpiece of it all, earning redemption after a near-dire mistake.
The Spartans clutched to a five-point lead over No. 16 Maryland (21-7, 11-6) with just under two minutes to play. The lead would vanish as Holloman committed a costly turnover with 48 seconds left, committed a foul, and gave the Terrapins a pair of free throws that tied the game at 55.
Instead of sulking and mentally checking out of the contest, Holloman continues to cement himself as one of the more memorable Spartans in recent history. After a potential game-winner was missed by Maryland, Holloman hoisted a half-quarter court shot as time expired. He drained it for the win.
The Spartans came out of one of the more hostile environments in the Big Ten with a 58-55 win for their third-straight ranked win and fifth of the season. Holloman finished the game with nine points on 3-12 shooting but made the most important one to shock the Terrapin fans.
Redemption was had for the third-year Spartan after committing an unnecessary turnover and nearly costing the Spartans the game. Even with less than 60 seconds to play, Holloman knew he would have a chance to redeem himself, and boy, did he.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo caught up with Big Ten Network's Andy Katz postgame and recognized Holloman's redemption and ability to keep his memory short to have an opportunity for the game-winner.
"I'm so proud of my guys, Tre [Holloman] made the big turnover, and he made the lucky shot," Izzo said. "But we deserved to win, so I'm not taking that as a lucky shot."
Michigan State has won four straight, and the past two have been largely because of Holloman. He has hit four of the biggest three-pointers of the season in the past two games.
Three-straight, late-game triples against the Spartans bitter rival, No. 12 Michigan, last Friday, and the game-winner on the road at Maryland. When the Spartans needed a big shot in both games, the Minneapolis, Minn. came up clutch.
To win a Big Ten title, certain breaks must go your way. Holloman has created his own breaks with stone-cold confidence and shot-making. He has ice in his veins that few players do and continues to be a major factor in the Spartans' late-game heroics.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.