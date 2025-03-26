REPORT: Why MSU is Big Ten's Best Chance at NCAA Title
The Michigan State Spartans have a tall task ahead of them as they are set to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The first two rounds have showcased how strongly knit the Spartans are as a program, as they just need to keep winning.
The Big Ten regular season champions under Coach Tom Izzo know a thing or two about successful, winning ways, and the Sweet 16 isn't any different. Sure, the stakes are higher, but at the end of the day, it's always win and move on until the final buzzer of the season sounds.
NBC Sports analyst Jordan Cornette believes that MSU has the best chance to bring home a national championship out of the remaining Big Ten programs in the tournament.
"I have to go with Tom Izzo's crew," Cornette said. "They're such a connected group and that's so important in March. You've been playing a lot of basketball to this point. ... Theres no one guy that's being pushed to the front for Michigan State."
The crew has performed well as a collective unit since the beginning of the season while also dominating the Big Ten conference, winning 17 of the 20 games within the conference. Up and down the roster, from senior Jaden Akins to freshman Jase Richardson, the team has been impressive.
"They {MSU} share the ball as well as anybody in the country, they have an identity, they're great in the fast break, they defend very well, they're good on the backboard," Cornette said. "This team has all the parts because they can count on different guys."
Ole Miss is no opponent to turn the cold shoulder to, however, as they too know a thing or two about winning in high-leverage situations. Going into the game, which should be a close contest, MSU will need to keep a level head across the board if it wishes to punch its ticket into the next round.
At the end of the day, whoever moves on from the Sweet 16 battle will earn it, given that these two teams have a real chance at holding gold at the end of it all.
BE SURE to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.