Izzo Built MSU Roster the Way He Wanted to
Tom Izzo has navigated another offseason, aiming to remain in contention for the Big Ten title.
It was a modest transfer portal season for Izzo’s Spartans, bringing in just four players. Izzo will expect many of his internal talent to take a step forward and carry the team.
Many fans were not thrilled that Izzo and his staff did not pursue more players out of the portal, especially considering how many other teams in the Big Ten added multiple transfers and international players.
However, fans need to trust Izzo’s team-building philosophies. It has worked for many years, and there is no reason for it not to work now.
Last offseason, no one expected Izzo and the few transfers he brought in to win the conference title by three games. He banked on players taking a step forward, and that is what happened.
Building teams through the transfer portal is one of the most common strategies for coaches these days, but Izzo has been against the spirit of the portal since it became a popular recruiting tool.
There are both positive and negative aspects to the portal. It allows players to find a new home and thrive, but it also encourages players to shy away from competing for playing time.
While Izzo does not like the portal, he has still used it. However, he will not throw copious amounts of money at the flashiest names that enter.
Izzo and his staff seek players who fit the culture and will play a role. He landed those players in Kaleb Glenn, Trey Fort, Divine Ugochukwu and Denham Wojcik.
Fans felt underwhelmed about the addition of Ugochukwu. His numbers did not stand out at Miami last season, and he did not shoot it well from beyond the arc.
However, Ugochukwu showed flashes of being a consistent player. He should fill in nicely as the backup point guard because of his athleticism and defensive abilities.
Izzo stuck to his approach of how he has always built rosters this offseason, which has worked for him for decades. But for some reason, fans were underwhelmed and questioned his ability to coach in today’s landscape.
If an Elite Eight run and a dominant conference season were not enough to convince fans Izzo still has it, then they’ll never be convinced.
