REPORT: Former Spartan Deemed Potential Target for In-State Pistons
Former Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is currently being rumored as a potential trade piece after concluding his seventh NBA season, all with the Memphis Grizzlies. A recent report has put Jackson on the trade block to a familiar team that is not far from East Lansing.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has deemed Jackson to be a prime trade target for the Detroit Pistons. Jackson is a New Jersey native but has strong ties to the state of Michigan and Detroit as a former Spartan.
The Pistons are a team on the rise after being one of the worst teams in NBA history just two years ago. They became the first team to triple their win record from the year prior and made the Eastern Conference Playoffs for the first time since 2019. Jackson is the missing piece that Detroit needs.
"To take the next step in their development, the Detroit Pistons have to find Cade Cunningham a floor-spacing threat who can also function as a shot-creator on his own," Hughes wrote.
"The floor-stretching that Jackson provides would matter on any team, but it'd be particularly important on a squad like Detroit, which doesn't get much outside shooting from Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland II or Jalen Duren. If your wings and other bigs can't pull the defense away from the bucket, it makes life harder on your on-ball star."
Jackson is coming off a strong season with Memphis, averaging 22.2 points on 48.8% shooting with 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He also took home All-Defensive Second Team honors and is a former Defensive Player of the Year (2023).
The Pistons could use another rim protector to go along with center Jalen Duren, entering his fourth NBA season. Jackson is a guy that can take his defender off the dribble, creating his own shot, while being able to clean up the glass for easy put-backs.
If Detroit is serious about being a consistent contender in the East, going to get Jackson is almost required. The NBA has gone away from the dual-big man method in recent years, but the Pistons could certainly succeed by adding the former Spartan. It would be quite the reunion for him as well.
