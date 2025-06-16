Will Grizzlies Deal Former Spartan After Blockbuster Trade?
The first big trade of the NBA offseason took place on Sunday when the Memphis Grizzlies dealt Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.
ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news on Sunday morning that the trade was being made.
The move now begs the question: Could Memphis be willing to give up more this offseason?
It's possible that its two stars, Ja Morant and former Michigan State Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr., could be trade pieces, especially if the Grizzlies are considering a rebuild.
"The next question is what about Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.? And I don't know the answer to this," ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said on "SportsCenter" on Sunday. "This is something that we're just starting to trying to figure out with this trade. The whole league is now going to investigate this.
"We haven't heard from the Grizzlies yet, and if I was at the Grizzlies' press conference this is the No. 1 question I would be asking. I wouldn't be asking about Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, I wouldn't be asking about Cole Anthony, I wouldn't be asking about those four first-round picks.
"I'd be asking, 'Do you intend to extend Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., both of whom are extension-eligible this summer?' Is that what you're doing now or are you pivoting the franchise?' So, to me, that's the big story emanating out of this trade."
ESPN's Tim Bontemps shot down any speculation of a potential trading of the two stars, reporting, "More star trades are not expected. Sources told ESPN that the Grizzlies are not looking to deal either of their two remaining franchise cornerstones."
We learned just last season, though, with the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade, that anything can happen and nothing is set in stone.
Jackson has one more year on his contract, and an extension could be coming.
The Grizzlies selected the former Spartan with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he has been in Memphis ever since.
Jackson is a two-time All-Star, a three-time All-Defensive Team honoree and a former Defensive Player of the Year. He played one season at Michigan State, where he won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
