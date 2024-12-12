Jaren Jackson Jr. Reveals Why He Chose Michigan State
Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of the highest-touted recruits in Michigan State basketball history.
As with any highly-regarded prospect, there's a ton of competition. Jackson had been offered by several other Big Ten schools, including Maryland, which he had strongly considered. But ultimately, the Spartans stood out to the former five-star forward.
Jackson discussed why when he recently joined the "Out the Mud" podcast, hosted by Tony Allen and Michigan State legend Zach Randolph.
"I was talking to their coaches a lot, and, I mean, the thing that just separated Izzo -- he just kept it real," Jackson said. "You could just tell that he's keeping it real. I felt like my parents gave me a good sense of judgment for real comments versus fake comments. And it was really stood out when I would play games, all the coaches would call me like, 'Great game, great game.' And Izzo would be like -- or [Michigan State associate head coach Dane] Fife would be like -- 'That was OK, I guess.' And I'd be like, 'Wow.' ... Then I started to see through it like, 'Man, I think I would really get better here.' And then, when I went on my visit, I saw their practice, the energy; it's real love for the game and everything. And it was just -- it felt like the right decision.
"And it was funny, I think when I made the decision, I really was thinking of Maryland because I was from there. And I think they even thought I was going to Maryland. And at the time, I wasn't even really calling Izzo back, for real. There was times I really just didn't feel like hearing him, and I still went there. ... I just figured I would grow, and I'm like, 'OK, if I target growth and I'm about that, then that's the right move.'"
Jackson would play just one season at Michigan State before moving on to the NBA. In that lone year with the Spartans, he averaged 10.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and a conference-leading 3.3 blocks and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Jackson was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the fourth pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.
