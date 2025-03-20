REPORT: Dick Vitale Predicts Strong Tournament Run for Spartans
This year's Michigan State team has as strong a chance of making a Final Four run as any.
Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale sees it happening.
Vitale released his March Madness bracket predictions, projecting the Spartans to win the south region and qualify for the Final Four.
The ESPN analyst has the Spartans making quick work of the first weekend, beating the Bryant Bulldogs in the Round of 64. Then, he projects Michigan State to win the 2023 rematch with the seven-seed Marquette Golden Eagles in the Round of 32.
In the Sweet 16, Vitale trusts Tom Izzo’s squad to earn a gritty win over the Iowa State Cyclones, a dangerous three-seed out of the Big 12. On the other side of the bracket, Vitale predicts that the Michigan Wolverines will upset the No. 1 overall team, the Auburn Tigers, setting up a rivalry matchup in the Elite Eight.
After beating the Wolverines by double-digits twice in the regular season, Michigan State would have the pressure of beating its rival three times in one season, something the Spartans haven’t accomplished since 2019.
However, Vitale has Michigan State beating Michigan for a third-straight time this season and five straight wins going back to last season. This would be a very emotional win for the Spartans, especially after the dust-up that occurred at the Breslin Center on senior day.
Vitale has the Spartans’ tournament run coming to an end in San Antonio, at the Final Four against the Florida Gators, the one-seed in the West Region.
The Gators play a very similar style to Michigan State. They rely on their depth to win games. However, the SEC Tournament Champions have a much better offense, scoring the third-most points per game in the nation. Florida shoots the three-pointer at an elite level, but the Spartans have proven they can defend the perimeter well.
If Izzo were to make a ninth trip to the Final Four this March, he would end the longest drought of his career after going without a Final Four run for five seasons.
The two-seed Spartans tip off their tournament run against the Bryant Bulldogs in the Round of 64 on Friday, March 20, at 10 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio.
