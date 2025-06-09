WATCH: Transfer Ugochukwu Throws it Down in MSU Practice Gym
Michigan State basketball is back on campus for offseason workouts, getting a head start on forming chemistry with new roster additions.
One of those additions was transfer point guard Divine Ugochukwu, one of the Spartans' latest transfer commits, who is expected to serve as the squad's backup point guard next season.
Despite his numbers from his freshman season at Miami (FL) not being all that exciting, his film is incredibly impressive. And he's also got some solid hops for a point guard.
That much was evident in a video that redshirt sophomore point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. posted on his Instagram story on Monday.
Michigan State fan Andrew Cumbow posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter:
Pretty impressive slam. Junior forward Coen Carr might have some competition (not really).
Ugochukwu committed to the program last month after spending one season in Miami. The Spartans desperately needed another floor general, and he fit the bill.
The Sugar Land, Texas, native was a three-star prospect. In his 28 games with the Hurricanes, Ugochukwu averaged 5.3 points per game, 2.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20.2. minutes of action. He made 16 starts.
I gave my evaluation of the transfer when I watched his film when it had first been reported that the Spartans were targeting the transfer:
"The transfer has an impressive motor to him, able to get to the rack and finish through contact. His quick first step allows him to do and makes life difficult for defenders when guarding him on the perimeter. Ugochukwu also has incredible bounce for a guard."
Ugochukwu was one of four transfers that the Spartans landed this offseason, the others being Kaleb Glenn, Trey Fort and Denham Wojcik.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo clearly made use of the transfer portal, just as much as he needed to. The roster doesn't have any glaring needs and is well-positioned to compete in a tough Big Ten next season.
It's a reach to anticipate another conference title, but after all, it was last year as well.
With the transfers, the Spartans will once again have some solid depth, which was one of their greatest strengths last season.
