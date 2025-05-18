BREAKING: Spartans Have Their Backup PG, Land Ugochukwu
It seemed likely it was going to happen; it was just a matter of when.
On Sunday, transfer point guard Divine Ugochukwu from Miami (FL) committed to Michigan State, as first reported by League Ready's Sam Kayser.
Ugochukwu, who visited East Lansing this past week, will likely serve as the Spartans' backup point guard.
The young transfer comes off his first collegiate season, one in which he averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and a steal while starting 16 of 28 games.
He's not the shooter you would expect from a point guard -- at least from what he showed in his freshman season, and that could surely change -- but he does enough to compensate for it.
I previously wrote the following about Ugochukwu's game when it had been reported that the Spartans were targeting him:
The transfer has an impressive motor to him, able to get to the rack and finish through contact. His quick first step allows him to do and makes life difficult for defenders when guarding him on the perimeter. Ugochukwu also has incredible bounce for a guard.
The young guard has a stellar passing ability as well. He's also a solid defender who can poke the ball free on the perimeter and set up an offensive breakaway.
Had Michigan State not added a backup point guard, it would have had to make do with some options whose primary position is not point -- Kur Teng or Trey Fort, the Spartans' two shooting guards.
Instead, Michigan State has filled yet another void on its roster, proving Tom Izzo is willing to use the transfer portal and does so when necessary. That was evident last year as well when he went and got Szymon Zapala and Frankie Fidler.
Ugochukwu's commitment marks the Spartans' third from the transfer portal this spring. He joins Fort and Kaleb Glenn, who both committed last month.
Ugochukwu was rated a three-star out of Clements High School (Texas), ranked the No. 14 class of 2024 recruit in Texas and the No. 32 combo guard in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Izzo has done it again, folks. This is a good pickup.
