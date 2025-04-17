Green Gets Better of Jackson Jr. in Spartan Playoff Clash
A pair of former Michigan State Spartans met in the opening matchup of the NBA Playoffs as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. faced off in the NBA Play-In Tournament, with the winner earning the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.
With Golden State finishing seventh in the Western Conference and the Grizzlies finishing eighth, the winner advanced to the NBA Playoffs' first round, awaiting a best-of-seven series with the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets. The loser would have a second chance, playing on Friday night against the No. 9/No. 10 Play-In contest.
In what turned into a thrilling finish, Green and the Warriors pulled out a 121-116 win for the franchise's first -ever play-in tournament victory, holding an 0-3 record prior to the contest. Green had just 4 points but pulled down six rebounds and dished 10 assists.
Warriors star Jimmy Butler posted a game-high 38 points while future Hall-of-Fame shooting guard Steph Curry hit multiple clutch 3s down the stretch to seal the win. It was a prototypical Golden State win with Green making the hustle plays for Butler and Curry to nail the big shots.
It marked Green's fifth time recording double-digit assists this season, something that has complemented his game extremely well throughout his career. He is heading to the playoffs for the 10th time in 13 total seasons in the NBA. It has been sustained greatness for the former Spartan.
As Green's career continues and the younger generation starts to migrate into the league, the former Spartan has taken on a strong leadership role that embodies much of what he did in East Lansing in the final two seasons. He spoke postgame about how he is helping coach up the younger players.
"We have an interesting balance, we have a lot of experience and then kind of none at all," Green said. "I think most importantly is reassuring our young guys that it's the same game. The moment gets bigger, the game doesn't change, and a lot of them have never been in this position before. So just really make sure you're instilling that confidence in them."
Jackson put together a strong performance, scoring 18 points with six rebounds and four assists. Currently in his seventh season, Jackson is averaging 22.2 points with 5.6 boards per contest, seeking his fourth career playoff appearance.
Jackson and the Grizzlies will await the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night for the eighth and final playoff spot. The winner will take on the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, starting this Sunday.
