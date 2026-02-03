Grizzlies to Trade Star Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz in Blockbuster Deal

The Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster deal ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Memphis is also sending John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to Utah along with Jackson. In return, the Grizzlies will receive rookie Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks.

The trade now gives the Grizzlies 13 first-round picks over the next seven seasons, tied for the most in the NBA with the Nets and the Thunder. They're moving into a clear rebuild, with star point guard Ja Morant's future with the franchise uncertain.

As for the Jazz, at 15-35 on the season, the franchise now has another significant frontcourt piece to pair with young center Walker Kessler, another young forward in Kyle Filipowski, and fellow star forward Lauri Markkanen.

In 45 games this season, Jackson has averaged 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds on 47.5% shooting. The two-time All-Star is expected to be a significant piece of Utah's frontcourt for years to come.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated