MSU's Tom Izzo Shares Hilarious Draymond Green Story
NBA star Draymond Green has a love for Michigan State that surpasses most alumni.
The former Spartans star is one of the most iconic players in program history, and his legacy was honored in 2019 when his No. 23 jersey was retired.
However, Green was unhappy about the day overall because MSU lost to Duke at the Breslin Center that night.
Tom Izzo said that just goes to show how much of a competitor Green is. He joined Kay Adams on the "Up and Adams Show" where he shared the hilarious story.
“When he speaks, everybody listens,” Izzo said on Green’s leadership. “He kind of growls at you. You talk about somebody that’s never happy. We honored him by retiring his jersey when Duke played us, and they beat us by, like, 18. After, he came up to my office, and I got a lecture on what I was doing wrong.”
Izzo also spoke about why building a family atmosphere is so important to him.
“We’re all the same, but the family atmosphere, everybody preaches it, and I think we live it. I say that, and it’s because Magic, Mateen, Steve Smith, who’s around a lot, too, he comes up from Atlanta, and of course, Draymond.
"A lot of other guys, when it gets to be March around here, just had a call today from a kid who’s playing in Hungary. They get excited about it. They know what goes on in March, what to expect, and it’s been fun. It’s been a fun run; I hope we get to play a few more weeks.”
The Spartans have a chance to make a deep run in this year’s NCAA Tournament. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the country, and their shooting is improving, which is a good formula for winning games in a tournament setting.
Green was a key contributor to MSU’s run to the national championship in 2009. Although they did not win it that year, he was instrumental in the Spartans’ success during his time in East Lansing.
No matter how many games they win or Final Four runs they make, Izzo will always maintain a family atmosphere. He helps players develop and succeed while allowing them to be unapologetically themselves.
That’s why Green can be furious on a night his jersey is retired.
