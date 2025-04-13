MSU Legend Draymond Green on Steph Curry's Mindset
The Golden State Warriors are inching closer and closer to the NBA playoffs as they hold one of the several spots. On the back of veterans Steph Curry and Michigan State legend Draymond Green, the Warriors could be one of the more dangerous teams to watch come playoff basketball.
The Warriors have been one of the more consistent teams in the last decade, winning four NBA championships since 2015. Curry and the MSU product have been a part of each of those teams, so it's safe to say that the two know each other pretty well.
Now, with the NBA regular season about to conclude, people have noticed that the Warriors, mainly Curry, haven't been throwing away their shots and are focused on winning as many games as possible. Green touched on Curry's current mindset at this point in the season, ahead of the playoffs.
"We right in the thick of things, we right in the hunt," Green said on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show" this past week. "We control our own destiny to guarantee ourselves a playoff spot. After every game, he'll be like, 'Meaningful basketball.' I don't think it's necessarily something that's hyping him up, per se, more so than the opportunity to play meaningful basketball.
" ... Us going to the playoffs is a very realistic thing; you start to ramp up to that. Get into that level where you know you need to be in a couple weeks. He's definitely been locked in."
Many have said that Curry is in the twilight of his career, and while that may be true, he's still one of the more dangerous shooters the NBA has ever seen, even at the age he is now. The former Spartan made a strong comment, as since Curry is the leader of this team, he's been locked into playing meaningful basketball.
"I think he's making the argument to snatch that last spot on the All-NBA Team. First team," Green said.
While the MSU legend sees what's going through the mind of one of the best shooters of all time, the Warriors as a whole still have work to do to solidify themselves into the playoffs.
