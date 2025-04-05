Spartan Legend Emerging as Defensive Player of the Year Contender
Former Michigan State forward Draymond Green has emerged as a leading contender for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Green is the defensive anchor, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Golden State Warriors, who have turned into an elite defensive team in the second half of the season.
The veteran forward has been a mainstay for the NBA All-Defensive teams over the past decade, earning the nod eight times.
However, Green has not been named the Defensive Player of the Year since 2017, beating out former Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who has won the award four times in the last six seasons.
Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was penciled in to win the award for most of the regular season before being shut down short of the minimum number of games played.
There are a few challengers to Green, Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels is averaging over three steals per game and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley is a crucial defender on the best team out of the Eastern Conference.
On Thursday, Green made a game-sealing steal, poking the ball away from Los Angeles against Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic in the Warriors’ 123-116 victory.
Halfway through the regular season, the Warriors were battling for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.
With their back against the wall, the Golden State front office made the decision to be aggressive at the NBA Trade Deadline, acquiring forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a blockbuster trade.
Since Butler made his debut with Golden State on February 8, the Warriors have a record of 20-4.
Golden State is in the middle of a logjam in the Western Conference standings at 45-31, which is good for the No. 5 seed. If Green and the Warriors can close the season strong, they can vault to the No. 3 seed, the same spot they began in playoffs in 2022, the last time they hung a banner.
Green would be the first Michigan State alum to win the award since Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. won in 2023.
