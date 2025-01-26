Former Michigan State Star Making All-NBA Case
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been absolutely brilliant this season and is one of the main reasons why the Grizzlies are serious contenders again.
Jackson has been one of the NBA's most consistent players throughout the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals over 29.4 minutes per game on 49.4/34.5/78.5 shooting splits.
The former Michigan State star has been a stalwart on the defensive end while also dominating offensively and appears to be establishing himself as one of the best two-way players in basketball.
But while most know Jackson for his improved scoring and defensive prowess, Jackson has been showing flashes of significant improvement in another area: playmaking.
As a matter of fact, during Memphis' win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, Jackson logged seven assists, which marked a career high for the 25-year-old.
It was just the latest development in what has been an outstanding all-around showing for Jackson, who actually seemed like a sleeper MVP candidate earlier in the season.
Jackson probably won't be competing for an MVP award when it's all said and done this year, but that does not mean he hasn't been the most valuable piece for the Grizzlies, and he also may end up competing for a spot on an All-NBA team.
Yes, Memphis has Ja Morant, but Jackson has been a steadying force in every area and scored in double figures every single game this season.
The Michigan State product also boasts a plus-6.7 net rating, demonstrating just how vital he has been to a rising Memphis squad.
Jackson spent just one season at East Lansing back during the 2017-18 campaign, posting 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and three blocks per game on 51.3/39.6/79.7 splits.
The Plainfield, N.J. native even drew comparisons to Kevin Garnett coming out of college and was selected by the Grizzlies with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.
While Jackson is not exactly KG, Memphis certainly does not regret selecting the star big man, who is clearly getting better and has not reached his ceiling just yet.
Right now, Jackson is the best Michigan State player in basketball. We'll see if he continues his upward trajectory during the second half of the season.
