Former NBA Player Defends MSU Legend Draymond Green's Greatness
Michigan State legend Draymond Green is probably one of the most underrated players in NBA history.
His on-court antics certainly haven't helped his case, serving as a distraction from the value that Green truly holds.
One former NBA player recently bashed the four-time NBA champion, whom he doesn't consider among the greats.
"I can list 200 people that's better than Draymond Green at basketball right now. Championships aside," former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin said during his recent appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, "Gil's Arena."
"We're talking about going out, playing basketball. .... I'm with it, I'm not taking nothing from it (Green's championships). He did what he did, absolutely. I'm with him. I ain't never said nothing bad about Draymond Green, but I just want to know is he a better basketball player than (Al Jefferson and Elton Brand)."
Another former NBA player, one who knows what it's like playing Green down low, would come to his defense.
Former NBA champion and current basketball analyst for ESPN, Kendrick Perkins, spoke on Green's greatness during his recent appearance on the "Road Trippin'" podcast.
"I didn't agree with Kenyon Martin on what he had to say about Draymond Green," Perkins said. " ... He's one of the greatest defenders that we've ever seen in the history of the game. I repeat: Draymond Green is one of the greatest defenders that we've ever seen in the history of the game.
"When it comes down to being 6-5, 6-6, being able to play the center position when you're battling against 7-footers, being able to anchor the defense of a dynasty for this extended period of time at the highest level.
"Now, we're sitting up here, and we're saying, 'Yeah, Draymond Green, he might not be the most skilled offensive player. Right, those guys (Jefferson, Brand, LaMarcus Aldridge) might have been more skilled offensively when it comes down to getting a bucket. But that's all you really can say."
"Draymond Green? In his prime? Draymond Green, when I was on the bench with the Cleveland Cavaliers when the Golden State Warriors won their first championship? Draymond Green had a triple-double."
On top of his four titles, Green has won a Defensive Player of the Year Award, been named to nine NBA All-Defensive Teams, is a four-time All-Star and is a two-time All-NBA honoree.
Don't miss any of our Michigan State basketball coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on Draymond Green's greatness when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.