MSU Legend Draymond Green Slams Stephen A. Smith
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James got the NBA world buzzing when he confronted analyst Stephen A. Smith regarding comments he made not only about James as a father but his son and teammate, Bronny James.
During a segment of "First Take" on Jan. 29, Smith expressed his feelings about James and his son's situation in the NBA.
"I am pleading with LeBron James as a father, stop this," Smith said. "We all know Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad. ... We love what we're seeing from him [Bronny] in the G League because that's where you belong."
In a recent interaction between James and Smith, James approached Smith at a Lakers game to discuss what he had said about his son and the comments he made about him as a father.
Smith was asked about the encounter during his recent appearance on former NBA player Gilbert Arenas' podcast, "Gil's Arena."
"I thought it was weak, I thought it was some bull--," Smith said. "But in the moment, I knew I was listening to a father," Smith said. " ... I was talking about you. I was talking about you. it wasn't about your son. .... I was talking about your a--. You. You did this. You the one that had us as reporters, as a league, as an NBA franchise, all of us got to sit back and be quiet and capitulate to your s---, you did that.”
Former Michigan State star and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green criticized Smith's comments on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."
"You go on TV calling out this African American -- this black father who's raised another successful black young man, and you go on TV calling him out as a father because his son plays in the NBA?" Green said. "You are on national TV condemning a black man as a father .... How does that even make sense?
"Calling another man weak? That's just ... not basketball. Which is actually what 'Bron was saying in the first place. Like, let's keep it basketball because calling a man weak, that's not basketball. And you're paid to talk about basketball. You call 'Bron weak for stepping to you, but you're taking shots at him as a father on TV. Behind a camera. Most would say that's weak.
"Reach out to that man [James] and talk to him after somebody said something to you and you know you're wrong," Green said. "So, reach out to that man and talk to him. But you didn't. You didn't reach out and talk to him. That's weak."
