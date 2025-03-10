MSU Legend Draymond Green Continues to Aid GSW Down the Stretch
The Golden State Warriors have played well as of late, winning nine of their last 11 games.
After a rocky start to the season that saw multiple injuries, the Warriors have been able to make ground in the NBA standings, and it has taken each and every one of their players.
One player that has stood out as of late is Michigan State legend Draymond Green. In fact, over the Warriors' last five contests, four of which they have been victorious in, Green has been a major factor.
In the last five games, Green has scored a total of 56 points, averaging 11.2 points per game. On the season, he is averaging 9 points per game, which has only proven that the Warriors have needed players to step up, and the MSU product continues to deliver.
Besides the scoring, Green has also been a crucial defender, as well as an unselfish teammate. Since the beginning of March, he has collected 45 rebounds, 40 assists and seven steals. The personal fouls continue to be attached to Green's legacy as well, as he is averaging four per game.
The former Spartan has spent the entirety of his playing career with Golden State, spanning all the way back when he was taken in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. As Green continues to age like a fine wine, the Warriors may not be down and out just yet, despite how they looked around the middle portion of their season.
Green ranks second on the team behind Kevon Looney in average rebounds per game this season, where he comes in at 6.2. The rebounding has been a special part of his game, but he can also step up and hit big shots when his team is down and needs it the most.
The most recent example came against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. In the Warriors' victory, Green stepped up and drained two of his five 3-point shot attempts, one of them all but sealing the deal late in the game.
The Warriors and the Spartan legend will take on the Portland Trail Blazers in their next matchup and with a win, it would push their winning ways to five straight.
