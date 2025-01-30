Spartans and Familiar Foe Stand Alone With Current Win Streaks
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-2, 9-0) have been on an unbelievable tear over the past two months, riding a 13-game win streak that started before Thanksgiving. The only other team to be undefeated that point is the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0).
Since the Spartans fell to the Memphis Tigers on Nov. 26 in the Maui Invitational, they have played near-perfect basketball. They started their winning streak with an overtime upset victory over the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels in that same tournament and never looked back.
Michigan State has beaten two ranked teams in this impressive run, including the Illinois Fighting Illini at home. The Spartans recently picked up their 18th win of the season with a dominant 73-51 win over the Minnesota Gophers on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center.
Besides the stellar defense that has helped carry the Spartans through their winning streak, they are the number one team in the nation in fast break points, averaging 18.5 per game. They are also the seventh-best team in rebound margin, out-rebounding their opponents by 10 on average.
There is not one player that is completely carrying this team to victory. Senior guard Jaden Akins is the only player on the roster averaging 10 or more points as eight other Spartans average five points or better per game. The depth and production across the entire team is what makes them so good.
In the Blue Devil's case, their last loss came on the same day to the then No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks, a team that Michigan State accounts as its only other loss of the season. Duke has now won 14 straight games with a come-from-behind win over NC State on Monday night.
Duke possesses one of the best players in the country in future NBA first-round pick, freshman guard Cooper Flagg. He currently leads the team in average points (19.9), rebounds (7.9), assists (4.1) and blocks (1.2). The Blue Devils will face off with their bitter rival, North Carolina, on Saturday.
Both teams have warranted a top-10 ranking as they are playing better than any other team in the country right now. There is a strong chance that the NCAA Tournament committee puts the Spartans and Blue Devils in the same region once again with potential to play each other in March.
