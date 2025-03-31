Magic Johnson Shows Support for Spartans Following Elite Eight Loss
Michigan State put together a spectacular season that saw them capture the Big Ten Championship, and make a deep run into the NCAA Tournament, ending against top-seeded Auburn, 70-64, in the Elite Eight.
Spartan fans far and wide have voiced their pride and love for this team. A team that was doubted due to its lack of "star power" but managed to use their depth and the close-knit nature of the team to propel them into one of the best seasons in recent memory.
One of the many "fans" who voiced their support was none other than Earvin "Magic" Johnson, who won a national championship with the Spartans in 1979 in a thriller over Larry Bird and the Indiana State Sycamores.
"I want to thank MSU Coach Izzo and especially all of the players for an exciting and entertaining season" Johnson wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It’s disappointing the tournament run has come to an end with this loss to a strong Auburn team, but this season is one that all Spartans fans should be proud of. I can't wait till next season!"
Johnson has always been one of the many former players that consistently comes back to support the Michigan State basketball program. You can usually spot him chatting with Tom Izzo before games and sitting behind the bench, hollering and cheering for the Green and White. His vocal support for Michigan State has been unwavering through all of the ups and downs.
This speaks to the family-like atmosphere that Izzo has been able to cultivate during his many years in East Lansing. Even when Johnson isn't in the stands, former players like Mateen Cleaves can be seen in the stands, typically next to Jason Richardson as he cheers on his freshman son, Jase.
Izzo constantly notes all of the texts he gets from guys like Draymond Green, Cassius WInston, Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr. and other alumni that stay connected to the program. You will not find any former players that don't have immense love for Izzo and the program he has created. Both younger and older players tend to be vocal supporters of Izzo and his teams.
The Spartans end the season at 30-7 and a Big Ten Championship.
