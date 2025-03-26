How Recruiting Asset Magic Johnson Has Helped Tom Izzo, Spartans
Michigan State men's basketball is a program that prides itself in its alumni.
Former stars are constantly returning to campus, making appearances at games and supporting their beloved alma mater from near and far.
Even with a Hall-of-Fame coach as decorated as Tom Izzo at the helm, the Spartans' biggest advantage when it comes to recruiting is Earvin "Magic" Johnson, the greatest athlete to ever come through Michigan State.
Johnson, of course, put Michigan State basketball on the map when he and arch-rival-turned-friend Larry Bird ruled the sport.
Johnson led the Spartans to their first-ever national title and would go on to become arguably the greatest point guard to ever play the game.
To have him in its corner is quite a luxury for Michigan State.
During Izzo's virtual appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday, Patrick asked the 30-year Spartans head coach if he asks Johnson for help with recruiting.
"I ask him all the time, but I really don't have to ask him," Izzo said. "He's always Tweeting out something or he's saying something. Now, they're actually allowed to help you, legally. You come to campus, and they get there -- it used to be where we'd be at a football game, and it just happened that Magic's seats were behind the recruit's seat.
"But now, he can sit right with them, as long as they're on campus. But Magic's been great; I mean, a lot of the former players that I coached have been great with it. And it helps when you have a Jason Richardson, a Jase Richardson, a son of a player that's getting good. I'm going for grandsons, though, now, Dan."
Johnson leads a long line of Spartan alums who went on to shine at the next level -- Ralph Simpson, Sam Vincent, Steve Smith, Scott Skiles, Eric Snow, Richardson, Zach Randolph, Morris Peterson, Shannon Brown, Draymond Green, Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr., you name it.
There's no shortage of talent when it comes to what Michigan State has been able to produce, and with that, the Spartans are able to thrive on the recruiting trail year after year.
