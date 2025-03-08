WATCH: Michigan State F Frankie Fidler Talks Senior Season, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- It seems like just yesterday that Frankie Fidler had announced his commitment to Michigan State.
On Sunday, the senior forward will be one of three seniors to kiss the Spartan logo and be honored for their time as collegiate ball players.
Fidler and fellow senior Szymon Zapala were both transfers last offseason, and each decided they would spend their final collegiate seasons at Michigan State.
So far, it seems to have worked out for the two of them.
Fidler reflected on this season and more when he addressed reporters on Friday. You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference that followed the Spartans' 91-84 win over Iowa on Thursday:
Izzo: “This team outplayed us 75% of that game. Did a hell of a job. And I came in here about six, five years ago with a guy named Miles Bridges, who was a hell of a player. But I lost three centers that year, and we were a very average team. And I think how they competed tonight and what they did, I just want to take my hat off to them. To [Payton] Sandfort, he’s had a hell of a career. It was an honor and a privilege to have him in this league. And Franny [Fran McCafferey] better keep grinding it because the guy can coach. We did a poor job the first half. I didn't think my team was ready to play. We kind of reverted back, and it hasn't happened much this year. But in my humble opinion, we tried to change our identity, and all of a sudden we're going to be pretty boys and shoot 16 3s in a half and this, that the other thing, we didn't guard anybody. They were killing us in every way, shape and form. And did we wear them down a little bit? Maybe. We’ve done that to a lot of people. Did we just check a little better? Maybe. But we got outplayed a majority of that [game], and yet, I do give my team credit for having some character on the road to come back when it didn't seem like it was our night, and for that, I'm greatly appreciative. So, it was a tough win. Final score was not indicative of the game, and boy, they [Iowa] a hell of a job making some shots and back-cutting and moving. I mean, that’s the toughest offense to cover, that I’ve covered all year when we played Kansas and [North] Carolina and Memphis and all the Big Ten schools. Tough.”
