Spartans' Normand Latest to Hit Transfer Portal
The transfer portal bug continues to bite the Spartans on Tuesday as redshirt freshman guard Gehrig Normand is entering the transfer portal, per Chris Wash. The second-year Spartan is the second player to enter the portal behind star junior guard Tre Holloman, earlier on Tuesday.
After redshirting in the 2023-24 season, Normand returned to Michigan State in hopes of establishing a strong role as a 6-5 guard, but due to the immense depth that this team possessed this season, Normand minutes were slim to none, prompting his decision to hit the portal.
The North Richland Hills, Texas native played in just 13 games, averaging 2.0 minutes and 0.6 points in that time. He scored eight total points with his best game coming against the Minnesota Gophers with a five-point performance. Normand possesses a lot of potential and high-scoring ability.
Normand was one of the rising pieces that many Spartans thought had a high potential coming into next season. He was a former four-star recruit and ranked as one of the top 100 players in the country within his recruiting class. It is unfortunate that things did not pan out in East Lansing.
It is hard to blame Normand for making the move to the portal. He suffered a sprained knee injury in early October which sidelined him for several weeks and was never able to crack the game day lineup. He will seek a new program to possibly start but definitely receive more playing time.
As the Spartans' season concluded in the Elite Eight on Sunday, many assumed that due to the culture that Izzo has built and the connectedness of this group, that almost all of the players on the current roster would return. That is definitely not the case in the new era of NIL and portal freedom.
Mentioned earlier, Normand will join Holloman as the first two Spartans to enter their names into the transfer portal. Culture and connectivity are going to build success for the current roster in the locker room, but it knows no bounds to the evolving ways of college basketball and what the future holds.
