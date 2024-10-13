Spartans Handle Northern Michigan 70-53 in 'Superior Dome Showdown'
MARQUETTE, Mich. -- Tom Izzo got the memory he wanted to make on Sunday when he and his Michigan State men's basketball team took on his alma mater, Northern Michigan, at the Superior Dome in Marquette, Michigan, on Sunday.
Izzo, whose Spartans, as expected, dominated the Wildcats, 70-53, was surrounded by loved ones on Sunday afternoon, as well as his Northern Michigan community that molded him into the person and well-renowned coach he is known as today.
The Superior Dome, home of Northern Michigan football, was packed, filled with both Wildcat and Spartan fans. And both fan bases erupted with applause whenever Izzo was recognized.
This weekend was a homecoming for Izzo, but it was also a business trip. The "Superior Dome Showdown" was Michigan State's first exhibition game of the 2024-25 season and one it had to leave a positive impression in, not only for the fans in attendance, but for itself.
For the most part, it did that.
To no surprise, the Spartans came out looking rather rusty, making just eight shots on 24 attempts in the first half. Defensively, they held the Wildcats to 19 points going into the break. Northern Michigan made just one less basket from the field but on 31 chances.
Michigan State would hold a 31-19 lead going into halftime.
Of those 31 points, 28 came off the bench. Izzo had said this past week that he was "looking for [Michigan State's] depth to be a factor" in this contest. It's fair to say it was, as that bench scoring carried over into the second half (36 of 39 second-half points).
The 12-point halftime lead would quickly be extended to 25 with just over 8 minutes gone in the second half.
The Wildcats would start to pick up traction, though, going on a 13-4 run to make it a 59-41 contest with just over 5 minutes remaining.
The scoring would be a back-and-forth affair from there, and by the end, the Spartans only outscored Northern Michigan by 5 points in the second half despite shooting significantly better (51.9%) compared to the first half.
Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson led the team in scoring with 11 points. He dished out four assists, also the most of any Spartan. Transfer center Szymon Zapala grabbed a team-best nine boards.
The Spartans will next host Ferris State at home on Tuesday, Oct. 9. It will be their second of three exhibition games.
