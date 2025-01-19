Spartans Have Another Big Ten Team on Their Heels
The Michigan State Spartans can enjoy the solo position of first place in the Big Ten standings for the first time this season. With in-state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, falling to the second-place position after losing to Minnesota, the Spartans don't exactly have a comfortable lead over another team either.
The Purdue Boilermakers have climbed the standings over their last few games and sit right behind the Spartans for first place in the Big Ten standings. With their win over Oregon on Saturday, the Boilermakers sit 8-2 over their last 10 games. Lucky for MSU, it has not been hot itself.
With a record of 15-2, the Spartans not only sit in first, but they are the only team left in the Big Ten without a loss in conference play. The Boilermakers have done a good job climbing up the ranks again after their two-game losing skid.
After their back-to-back losses, the Boilermakers have outperformed their opponents in almost every offense category. With the skill sets of junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who leads the team in average points per game, and junior guard Braden Smith, who leads Purdue and the Big Ten in average assists per game, with 8.9, the Boilermakers have a roster that can compete with MSU.
A lot more is to come on the season for both Purdue and MSU, as the two programs aren't set to meet until mid-February. As for the Spartans, their winning ways have increased to double digits over their last ten game. Though the Spartans hold the tiniest lead, anything can happen when it comes down to the nitty gritty.
Purdue is just outside the top 10 in average points put up per game, and its defense ranks fourth in points allowed per game, just behind the Spartans, as the Boilermakers are holding their opponents under 70 points per game.
If Purdue, the Wolverines and the Spartans keep up their level of play into the dog days of the season, they could all have their claim to the Big Ten Championship. After it seemed for a little while that it would be a two-way battle between both Michigan teams, the Boilermakers have entered the conversation.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.