MSU Will Have Opportunity to Get Revenge Against Iowa
The Michigan State Spartans will hit the road one last time in the regular season as the team takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday. While the Spartans have made the Big Ten race a two-team battle, they can ill afford to let their foot off the gas even though Iowa is out of contention.
Perhaps MSU will use the last two matchups against the Hawkeyes as motivation to bring everything that it has. As Coach Tom Izzo leads his players into battle against Iowa, revenge has to be on the mind of the entire team.
The last two games between MSU and Iowa have not gone to the Spartans. Over the years that these two programs have faced off, the Spartans have performed far better at their home court. On the road against Iowa, MSU holds a .500 record, sitting at 10 wins and 10 losses.
That being said, this Spartans team looks locked in compared to where they were before the five-game winning streak. With freshman guard Jase Richardson starting to blossom before our eyes and the latest performances from Jaxon Kohler and Jaden Akins, MSU has a chance to push its winning ways to six straight.
On the two-game skid to the Hawkeyes, the Spartans have averaged 88.5 points per game. It is hard to believe that 88.5 points isn't enough to get the job done, but MSU has been unable to hold off the Iowa offense. On the two-game winning streak against the Spartans, Iowa is averaging 95 points per game.
While the first game that was dropped (2022-23) was an absolute offensive frenzy, with a final score of 112-106, the second game was more competitive.
The last matchup between the Hawkeyes and Spartans concluded with a final score of 78-71 and was handed to MSU on its own court. Nothing more would feel better for Izzo and the rest of the players to erase the two-game skid by bringing their A-game to their opponents, with an opportunity to at least clinch a share of the conference title.
From 2018 to 2024, MSU and Iowa have split their games against one another, which sets up what could be an exciting battle on Thursday.
