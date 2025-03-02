No Team in College Basketball Hotter Than MSU

Michigan State has now held five KenPom Top 25 teams under 70 points in five STRAIGHT games



#22 Illinois - 65 (83.2 PPG)

#15 Purdue - 66 (77.4 PPG)

#25 Michigan - 62 (79.8 PPG)

#14 Maryland - 55 (82.1 PPG)

#9 Wisconsin - 62 (81.9 PPG)



