Spartans' Izzo on Facing Illinois and International Stars
The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 6-0) are getting set to take on the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 5-2) this Sunday on their home floor. It will be the Spartans first ranked opponent since before Thanksgiving, and Coach Tom Izzo knows that it will be a challenge.
Following Michigan State's practice on Friday, Izzo spoke to the media and gave his thoughts on the Illini as a whole and one of their biggest stars, former international professional player and project lottery pick in the NBA Draft, freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
"To me, he's [Jakucionis] one of the best players I've seen," Izzo said. " ... He's very comfortable in his own skin, not cocky, very unselfish, looks like a pleasure to coach to be very honest with you. I was really impressed watching him."
Jakucionis leads the Illini in points (16.7) and assists per game (5.4) and is shooting the ball exactly 50% from the field which is extremely impressive. He is not the only international star on this Illini team as sophomore guard Tomislav Isivic has been a brute force down low.
Isivic is grabbing a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game and 1.2 blocks per game. He is a native of Croatia and was approved eligibility this past offseason after playing in Montenegro's top professional league (ABA) for three years prior to joining the NCAA.
"Those two guys [Jakucionis & Ivisic] are not real young ones, a little younger than the other one, but they've got some experience," Izzo said regarding the two stars. "They played in pro leagues over there."
At just 18 years old, Jakucionis is a true freshman from Lithuania. He was the youngest player ever to play for Barcelona within the ACB, also known as the Spanish Basketball Clubs Association. He has been projected on several draft boards to be at least a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Illini are the second-highest scoring offense in the Big Ten at 87.3 points per game and possess a conference-best +20 point differential, allowing just 67.3 points per game. This team scores a lot and does not give up many and Izzo gave them strong praise heading into their Sunday matchup.
"I think they're the best team I've seen so far [in the Big Ten]," Izzo said. "I haven't seen Purdue, I haven't watched them to do that, but most of the other teams I've seen, I just think they're the best team so far. They have size, they have four shooters that can shoot everywhere.
It will not be an easy task for this Spartans team to take down a highly-skilled Illini team that has talent all across the floor. But if any team is going to knock them off, it will be Michigan State's strong depth and fast tempo with energy throughout the building from every fan wearing green and white.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.