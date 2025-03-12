WATCH: Michigan State G Jaden Akins Talks All-Big Ten Honors
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State senior guard Jaden Akins received two All-Big Ten awards on Tuesday -- Third Team and All-Defensive Team.
Akins had to step into a new role this season, one that carried a lot of responsibility with him being the longest-tenured Spartan. It's one he embraced, and he excelled in it.
Tuesday's awards highlighted that.
While the individual awards are meaningful, this is a team built on its motto, "strength in numbers." It's what has gotten them to where they are, and it's what will get them to where they want to be.
Akins spoke on the honors, the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and more when he addressed the media on Tuesday. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference that followed the Spartans' Senior Day win over Michigan on Sunday:
Izzo: "As you get older, you don't know when you'll get another opportunity to enjoy something. But so many people I want to thank. I just think our marketing people are brilliant. Our AD, our president. And everybody did their job, and our fans and former players -- that's why I never wanted to leave this place. And I know every place has good things and bad things. We've had our share of bad things. But I just love the direction we're headed. I'm glad I stuck around to hopefully be part of this resurgence. And not for the athletics, for the program, I'm just talking about for all of us. So, the game was -- I thought we played awfully well first half. We really did, shot it better, didn't turn the ball over, two turnovers. They had a bunch of them. The second half, we started out good, we get that 25-point lead, and then, we were poor, and they were good. Give them credit, they were good. But we turned the ball over like I haven't seen. I mean, we're spin dribbling, we did some crazy things. And so, I think it'll be a good teaching point in the film session that you can't have those leads; you get in the tournament when it's one-and-done, and those things cost you. So, hopefully, we'll learn from it.”
