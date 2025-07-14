MSU's Jaden Akins Makes NBA Summer League Debut
Former Michigan State guard Jaden Akins made his NBA Summer League debut on Sunday night with the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas. He joined first-round draft pick Jase Richardson (No. 25) for the first time on an NBA floor as Orlando suffered an 89-86 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
Akins played just four minutes, getting one shot off, going 0-for-1. He did dish one assist in his limited minutes on the floor but did look the part amongst the rest of the professional talent. It was Orlando's second game of the Summer League and the first that Akins had played in.
Akins' lone season teammates, Richardson, dropped the second-most points on the team with 19 on 5-10 shooting and an impressive 8-9 from the free-throw line. He also dealt four assists and two blocks as a 6-1 undersized guard.
For Akins, he joined the Magic for just the four-game summer league set as he seeks to earn a roster spot or two-way contract with the organization. He averaged a team-high 12.8 points for the Spartans in his senior year this past season with 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
He was the leader of a phenomenal MSU team that took home a Big Ten title with a 17-3 conference record and made it all the way to the Elite Eight in last year's NCAA Tournament. If he does not catch on with the Magic or another NBA team, he surely will have a strong career overseas.
Akins will have two more contests to impress the coaches and front office with the Magic playing again on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder and former Spartan teammate Mady Sissoko. The former Spartan big man has been playing exceptionally well in his limited time.
In a recent article, I tabbed Akins as the most likely summer league Spartan to sign a two-contract or gain a roster spot with Orlando. Despite him seeing very little action in two games, Spartan fans will be hoping they give Akins enough opportunities in the following two games to have a chance at staying in the NBA.
