MSU's Richardson Speaks Following Summer League Debut
Former Michigan State star guard Jase Richardson received his first taste of NBA-style basketball on Thursday night as he and the Orlando Magic took the floor for the first time in the 2025 NBA Summer League.
Richardson got the start, playing just over 22 minutes and making the most of his time on the floor. The former Spartan went 5-8 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers, finishing the game with 14 points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.
Orlando took the loss, falling to the Sacramento Kings, 84-81. Richardson spoke to the media following his performance and gave his thoughts on his first NBA experience in a real game setting.
Below is a transcript:
Q: How did you feel the team functioned in terms of what you guys set out to do?
Richardson: "I think it was good. It was a little ugly in the beginning, but I think at the end we look really promising. We know what this group can offer, and the talent that we have. So I think we started seeing that at the end and we started getting more comfortable as a team."
Q: What was the adjustment like for you, what did you notice out there?
Richardson: "For me, pace of the game and the physicality. You saw it earlier, super physical guys picking up full court, a lot of body checking, a lot of bumps. So, you know, just getting used to that, and I started feeling more comfortable with it as the game went on."
Q: You talked about your ability to make those second half adjustments, how much of that goes into the teachings and lessons you got from Tom Izzo from your time at Michigan State?
Richardson: "Oh, a lot, you know, going into halftime at Michigan State, it was a war in there. So just taking that in here, remembering that the adjustments that we have to make as a team. Try to talk and see what they (teammates) see."
Q: Since being drafted, have you heard from Tom Izzo and if so, what is some of the advice that he gave you about moving on to this next level?
Richardson: "We've had a couple calls. I probably should call him back. I think I missed the call last week. But, you know, he's super proud of where I've gotten to this point, but he knows the work doesn't stop here. So, just working, keep my head down, and keep working hard."
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.