Which Summer League Spartan Will Make an NBA Roster?
Three Michigan State Spartans who finished their collegiate careers at Michigan State are participating in this year's NBA Summer League, and each will have an opportunity to impress their respective NBA front office to sign them to a roster spot or two-way contract. Who is the most likely candidate to make the big leagues?
Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (2018-2022) and guard Jaden Akins (2021-2025) both joined the Orlando Magic for the 2026 NBA Summer League that takes place from July 10 through July 18. They will play alongside recent first-round pick Jase Richardson, selected No. 25 overall by Orlando.
Forward Frankie Fidler (2024-25) will play for the Milwaukee Bucks' Summer League team, having four games across the eight days to impress their front office. He was a single-season Spartan after transferring from Omaha, playing three strong seasons in the Summit League.
Of the Spartan trio, the player with the biggest chance to earn an NBA contract is Akins. Looking back on all three Spartans' careers, the highest hopes come from the guy that led the program for the past three seasons, securing a Big Ten title and a 2025 Elite Eight appearance.
Akins was one of the best finishers of the basketball at the rim in the Big Ten and led the Spartans in points per game last season (12.8). The 22-year-old is the youngest of the bunch and has the highest potential of all three potential pros.
The one flaw that could hold back Akins is his 3-point shooting. The four-year Spartan was a 35.9% shooter from beyond the arc on nearly four attempts per game but is coming off his first year at 29.3% on the attempts of his career from deep (5.4).
The Magic are in need of a few more strong guards to help them get over the hump as one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference. Richardson is projected to be the backup shooting guard, but there is certainly more room for a guy like Akins to make his way onto the roster.
NBA Summer League will be televised on all ESPN networks, as well as NBA TV. If all three Spartans impress, we could see a few two-way contracts come to fruition, as well as a full roster sport for Akins.
