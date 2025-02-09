MSU's Shooting Was Off the Charts Against Oregon
The Michigan State Spartans were surely down in the dumps against the Oregon Ducks going into halftime, as they were only able to score 36 points compared to Oregon's 50. However, something changed when the Spartans came back out to finish out the game, pulling the rug straight from underneath the Ducks' feet.
MSU dropped 50 points of its own in the second half of the game, while holding Oregon to a mere 24 points. Multiple things and players were factors in MSU's victory, but nothing more than the team's collective shooting, both in the paint and beyond.
The Spartans finished the game with a 50% field goal success rate, scoring 27 of the 54 shots taken, a 44.4% 3-point success rate, draining eight of 18 shots from deep and posting a whopping 88.9% free-throw success rate. Whenever MSU had the ball in its possession, it made sure they made it count on the scoreboard.
Every Spartan that took a shot made at least one bucket for MSU, as the 3-point shooting improved compared to the numbers it put up on their West Coast trip. Similarly, of all the 3-point shots taken, every player drained at least one, showcasing that this game was a team win, not just individual success.
That being said, freshman guard Jase Richardson deserves every flower type in the bouquet following his break-out performance. Dropping a collegiate career high 29 points, Richardson stepped up as the other premier shooter that MSU has needed.
Senior guard Jaden Akins and junior guard Tre Holloman gladly passed the ball to Richardson's hot hands and earned themselves a combined nine assists in the game. Both Akins and Holloman have heated up as of late, especially from an assisting standpoint.
MSU needed the win over Oregon to end its only losing streak of the season. Given the way the first half went, it looked as though the Spartans would walk out of their home court with their heads hung low. But that was quite the opposite.
Momentum has surely shifted back to the Spartans as they try to chase the first-place Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten standings.
