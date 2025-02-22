Jase Richardson Cements Himself in MSU-UM Rivalry
The Michigan State Spartans made a statement in their road victory over the Michigan Wolverines, 75-62.
MSU now reclaims the lead in the Big Ten, with several more challenging games remaining. The Spartans have won three straight, all against incredibly tough opponents.
After the Indiana loss, the mentality around the team appeared to be slipping. Few players looked confident heading into the most difficult stretch of the season.
But as they have done many times this season, the Spartans dug deep and found ways to win.
Freshman guard Jase Richardson was instrumental in MSU’s victory over its bitter rivals. He poured in 21 points and hit clutch buckets to keep the Wolverines at arm’s length.
As someone who grew up fully aware of the rivalry between these two teams, Richardson knew what he was getting himself into. His father, Jason, spent two years as a Spartan and never lost to Michigan.
The son of the NBA star could have chosen his own path as a high-level four-star recruit. Instead, he decided to be a Spartan and have a chance to play in one of the best rivalries in college athletics.
And he delivered.
Richardson’s buckets were impressive, as many have been this season. He started the game with a step-back three-pointer, showing off his incredible self-creation abilities.
Richardson scored the first 5 points of the game, showing he was unafraid of the Crisler Arena environment. Whenever the Spartans need a bucket, they put the ball in their freshman’s hands, and he makes something happen.
Richardson hit two of four 3-pointers. His second was the first bucket of the second half, cutting the Wolverines’ 4-point lead to just 1.
That bucket gave the Spartans confidence, as Michigan never led by more than two after MSU tied the game at 40.
When the Spartans are in the NCAA Tournament, they will need someone to create offense for themselves and others. Richardson appears to be that guy, as the team is much better with him on the floor.
This game against Michigan was the most crucial game of the season so far for this MSU team. Richardson knew that, so he took over and helped the Spartans win their third consecutive game over their rivals.
