Spartans, Wolverines Battling for Conference is Good for the Sport
The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines will battle for conference supremacy tonight in another classic match-up between the in-state rivals.
It does not have the same vitriol as football, but the MSU-Michigan rivalry still extends onto the basketball court. These teams have played some excellent games throughout their programs’ history.
Both programs have not been at their best in recent years, but MSU and Michigan have been rejuvenated this season. Dusty May has re-shaped the Wolverines’ roster through the transfer portal, while Tom Izzo has found a new energy with his roster.
The winner of tonight’s game will take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. This game should be entertaining for neutral observers and anxiety-inducing for fans of either team.
College basketball is better when MSU and Michigan are both good at the same time. When these two teams have good records, they deliver classic games.
Two great teams competing to be the best basketball team in the state make for high-intensity, high-stakes rivalry games. Both teams have talent and good coaching, making for another exciting environment.
The Spartans defeated the Wolverines the last time they met at the Crisler Center. They pulled away in the second half behind 19 points from Tyson Walker.
Of course, last year’s Michigan team is a stark difference from the Wolverines’ current squad. They did not have a big man as impactful as Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin have been.
Michigan has won nine conference games by five points or fewer, which shows they know how to win close games. However, MSU is an excellent defensive team, so it may be tough for Michigan to score those clutch buckets it has been hitting.
The last time these two teams met when they were both ranked was in 2020 when the Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 87-69, in an electric Breslin Center. Will Izzo’s team go on the road to take down their most hated rivals?
Winning this game would be the ultimate confidence booster for this Spartans squad. You get a big-time Quad 1 victory while also holding onto bragging rights in the state.
There is a lot on the line with this game. It should be a fun one -- for people with no rooting interest.
