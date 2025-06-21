MSU's Richardson Could Provide Impact for Defending NBA Champion
Michigan State's projected first-round pick Jase Richardson was recently theorized to join the most recent NBA champion team in the Boston Celtics. He has even drawn comparisons to the 2024-'25 Sixth Man of the Year, Boston point guard Payton Pritchard.
Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston released an article on Friday, 'Can Jase Richardson provide a Pritchard-like spark?' highlighting the similarities that Richardson and Pritchard share. The current Celtic star averaged 14.3 points on 40.7% from three, adding 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Goss broke down how and why the Celtics would find their way to acquire Richardson. Boston does not possess a top 15 pick, right around where Richardson is slated to go. They would likely need to move up and grab the former Spartan guard if they wanted to bring him on as a rotational guy.
"If Boston trades Jrue Holiday, that could thrust reigning Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard into a starting role," Goss wrote. "And the Celtics might be very tempted by the possibility of developing Richardson into the next Pritchard."
The Celtics are going to be required to move a few of their most valuable assets this offseason due to the heavy contracts that are piling up with multiple superstars. They will have to find some cheaper contracts and try to stay atop the Eastern Conference with some less expensive, younger players.
Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and others simply cannot stay together with the value of each guy and the contract complications that are soon to come. Richardson would likely not start for the Celtics or any semi-competitive NBA team, but his pedigree and raw skill will earn him big minutes.
"While Richardson is much greener than Pritchard -- who entered the league at age 23 after four years in college -- he's the son of an NBA player who boasts a high basketball IQ and averaged just 0.8 turnovers per game last season," Goss wrote. "Richardson also is a deadly shooter (41.2 percent from 3-point range) who makes up for his lack of height with strong body control around the basket. Sound familiar?"
It is very possible that Richardson continues to sport the Green and White even into his professional career. The NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.