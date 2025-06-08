Why MSU Legend Jason Richardson Chose MSU Over Rival Michigan
Michigan State basketball legend Jason Richardson is now watching as his son, Jase Richardson, a fellow Spartan, prepares for the next level as he gets ready to hear his name called in this month's NBA Draft.
Jase Richardson, of course, comes off his lone season at Michigan State, a place he almost didn't go to, but he made his decision after visiting during the program's annual "Grind Week," where alumni return to campus, a story he discussed during his and his father's recent appearance on "Podcast P with Paul George."
He chose the Spartans, and it was a decision that Jason Richardson left up to him. Just as he had made his decision himself when he was going through the recruiting process over 25 years ago.
"I went through a similar thing where my whole family wanted me to go to Michigan," Jason Richardson said on the podcast. "I grew up a University of Michigan fan. Fab Four (Five), watching Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson.
"And when I went to Michigan State, I felt that brotherhood like he (Jase) felt. And that's why I ended up (going) to Michigan State, and my family all wanted me to go to Michigan, but I made that decision on my own, and it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me.
"And so, when my son go through this, and I got a younger son, Jaxon, I want them to make a decision on their own to where they go because they got to feel that they could get better there, they could learn there, that could help them maybe get to the next level."
Jason Richardson could have tried to direct his son to Michigan State, but as any good father would, he knew it wasn't about him.
"When it's all said and done, he's the one that's got to be at practice, he's the one that's got to be on campus, he's the one that's got to live in the snow when I'm in Miami in the beautiful sunshine weather," Jase Richardson said. "And that's his job for him to go through that process."
It's safe to say Jase Richardson's decision worked out for everyone.
