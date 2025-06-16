MSU's Richardson Mocked to Western Conference Contender
The 2025 NBA Draft is nearly a week away, and Michigan State's Jase Richardson will likely get his name called as a first-round pick.
His draft projection has fluctuated, especially since the NBA Combine. Richardson could go anywhere from lottery range to as late as the end of the first round. His stock is one of the most unpredictable in this draft class right now, as far as first-round projections go.
A recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander has the former Spartan guard going No. 17, a respectable spot.
That would land Richardson with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that has made the Western Conference Finals the past two seasons.
"With an NBA pedigree (father Jason played 14 years in the NBA), a good 3-point stroke (41.2% on 114 attempts) and quality leadership skills, Richardson is clearly worth a top-20 pick," Norlander wrote.
"The lefty's not a sure thing to hit, but his floor feels higher than a lot of guys slotted between 15-25. He needs to form a bit more into the combo point guard he'll have to be in order to grow into an NBA starter, but the tools, smarts and craftiness are enough to work with."
Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley is getting up there in age and probably doesn't have too many years left in the league. Richardson can play point guard, despite what experts may think.
The prospect made that case when he joined his father on "Podcast P with Paul George."
"For me, at my size, a lot of people have been questioning what position I really play because at Michigan State, I was really the 2 guard," Richardson said.
"So, just trying to come into these workouts and just prove that I've played the point, I can be a point guard in the league. be an IQ player, make plays for teammates, make plays for myself, just be a high IQ player."
Perhaps Richardson could be Conley's successor. If that's not the direction Minnesota would want to go with him, he still gives you a solid backup option in the backcourt.
Anthony Edwards and Richardson? What a show that could be.
