MSU's Jase Richardson a Riser in Draft Rankings
Michigan State knew they were getting a good prospect in freshman guard Jase Richardson when Tom Izzo recruited him out of the 2024 class.
There was Richardson, the legacy -- the son of 2000 national championship star and fifth overall NBA draft pick, 15-year veteran Jason Richardson. Then, there was Richardson, the blue-chip recruit -- the No. 32 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Now, there is Richardson, the NBA Draft prospect.
In ESPN's Top 100 draft prospect rankings, Richardson has surged from No. 35 to No. 24 in the most recent edition by draft analyst Jonathan Givony, who is the founder of DraftExpress.com.
"Richardson moved into Michigan State's starting lineup recently and has delivered in a major way, averaging 16.8 points on scorching efficiency (65% true shooting percentage) in that role," Givony wrote.
"His combination of pace, feel for the game, toughness and shotmaking prowess give him a great framework. Still, scouts have questions about his upside because of his limited size, rudimentary ballhandling and playmaking ability.
"That might make another year of seasoning an option worth considering to develop his guard skills and find another gear with his aggressiveness."
The 19-year-old has averaged 11 points, three rebounds, 1.9 assists and nearly a steal per game on a 23.7-minute average through 28 games played at the time of this writing.
On a Spartans team with talent, depth, and just one ball to go around to Jaden Akins, Jeremy Fears Jr., Jaxon Kohler, Coen Carr, Carson Cooper, Szymon Zapala and Frankie Fidler, that Richardson has been able to blossom at this pace is eye-opening.
That being said, NBA Draft On SI's Isaac Condra was high on Richardson's potential all the way back in November, questioning if the freshman was already the biggest sleeper in the upcoming draft.
"Among all freshmen guards in college basketball, he’s arguably the best finisher at the rim," Condra wrote. "Richardson has very soft touch, is great at finishing at a variety of different angles and is ambidextrous with his finishing ability. The 6-foot-3 guard is so effective at getting the rim and is efficient when he gets there.
"But he's more than just a rim finisher, as he has a solid handle to create space. Richardson is also a capable playmaker and is a good shooter. On the other end, he’s a great perimeter defender who does a great job of defending without fouling and keeping ball-handlers in front of him.
"His point-of-attack defense is really good, which is why Tom Izzo trusts him so much as a young freshman."
Those early observations have taken hold to become the norm when people talk about Richardson's play. There is room to grow in all areas, but that is a given considering his age and experience. The big question at the end of the season could very well be will he stay or will he go?
There is little doubt that another season under Izzo could help fine-tune some aspects of Richardson's game.
One thing is for certain, though -- the NBA is watching intently.
