REPORT: MSU's Richardson Mocked to Historically Successful NBA Franchise
It won't be long until the 2025 NBA Draft is here, and on that first night, it's likely that former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson's name will be called early.
For months now, Richardson has been projected to be a lottery pick. The freshman sensation had the option of returning for next season but decided to pursue an NBA career after one year in East Lansing.
With less than two months to go until the NBA Draft, Richardson is still being considered a future top-10 pick. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley has Richardson going to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 8.
"The 6'3" Richardson didn't inherit quite as much size or explosion as his father, Jason Richardson, who routinely displayed elite aerial artistry over his decade-plus NBA career," Buckley wrote.
"The younger Richardson shares his old man's knack for shotmaking, though, and plays with a predictably advanced feel for the game.
"At 6'3", Richardson lacks ideal size for a combo guard, but he otherwise checks the boxes for shooting, creation and table-setting.
"His lack of size could hinder his versatility on defense, but he is someone who can be counted on to be in the right place at the right time."
The Spurs are one of the league's most historically successful franchises, though have fallen off in recent years. With a young, generational talent in Victor Wembanyama ("Wemby") leading the way, however, a resurgence could be near.
The 7-3 Le Chesnay, France native is considered the greatest No. 1 overall pick in recent memory. In just two seasons, Wemby has already racked up a Rookie of the Year Award, a first-team All-Defense selection, an All-Star selection and a silver medal. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as a rookie and has led the league in blocks the past two seasons, despite playing just 46 games this year.
The Spurs also have NBA veteran guard Chris Paul, who will be a free agent this summer and is likely getting close to retirement. A backcourt pairing of him and Richardson, though, would be something to behold.
San Antonio had what is considered the league's longest-lasting dynasties from 1999 to 2014, having won five titles in that time span, all under legendary coach Gregg Popovich.
