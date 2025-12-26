SI:AM | The Spurs Own the Defending Champs
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I spent part of my Christmas at the movies seeing Marty Supreme. I won’t spoil it, but you’ll never guess which basketball Hall of Famer has a non-insignificant speaking role.
In today’s SI:AM:
🤠 Spurs’ statement win
🐺 Kelce’s last game in KC?
🏈 Why defense will be the key to this postseason
The Spurs are ready to contend
The Spurs left a big lump of coal in the Thunder’s stocking this Christmas.
San Antonio defeated the defending champions in Oklahoma City on Christmas Day, 117–102, just two days after a 130–110 win at home. It was a powerful statement by a Spurs team seeking to assert itself as a contender in the Western Conference, and a wakeup call for the Thunder, who have now lost four of their last six games after starting the season 24–1. It’s the first time since the 2023–24 season that they’ve lost at least four games in a six-game span, and three of those losses have come against San Antonio.
“We have to get better as a group,” reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. “You don’t lose to a team three times in a row in a short span without them being better than you. We have to get better. Look in the mirror, and that’s everybody from top to bottom, if we want to reach our ultimate goal.”
The Thunder were clearly the best in the West last season, winning 16 more games than any other team in the conference. After winning 24 of its first 25 games this season, Oklahoma City looked like it had widened the gap. But the Spurs, having won 15 of their last 18, are on a hot streak of their own that has vaulted them into second place in the West. More significantly, beating the defending champion Thunder three times in two weeks has shown that the Spurs are more than a plucky upstart—they’re a real contender.
“This is like a playoff series,” Victor Wembanyama said, referring to facing the Thunder three times in 12 days. “We learned a lot on the tactical side [but] I don’t want to say too much about it. Keep something for us.”
The scariest part about the Spurs’ recent success is that it’s come while Wembanyama hasn’t been at full strength. He missed 12 games in November and early December with a calf injury and has been on a minutes restriction since he made his return on Dec. 13. Wemby has come off the bench in his last seven games and has gone from averaging 34.6 minutes per game before the injury to 21.7 since. He played just shy of 26 minutes in Thursday’s game, his most since returning this month.
Wembanyama has been brilliant in limited action, though. He’s averaged 18.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game since his return (excluding the NBA Cup final against the Knicks, which does not count toward official statistics). He had 19 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday’s game for his third double-double in his last four games.
But the biggest reason for the Spurs’ success this season is that Wembanyama hasn’t been forced to carry the team on his own. San Antonio went 9–3 during Wembanyama’s absence, including road wins over the Nuggets and Lakers. This is a deep, well-rounded team that also happens to have a 7'4" cheat code. De’Aaron Fox has been everything the Spurs hoped he would be when they traded for him last season, averaging 21.9 points per game, second on the team behind Wembanyama. He led the way in Thursday’s win with 29 points. Youngsters Stephon Castle (last season’s Rookie of the Year) and Dylan Harper (the second pick in this year’s draft) have been excellent, too. Castle had 24 points in Tuesday’s game to pick up the slack when Fox had a poor shooting night, and Harper had 10 assists off the bench with no turnovers. The Spurs also have veteran leadership from players like Devin Vassell (six NBA seasons), Keldon Johnson (seven) and Harrison Barnes (14).
The Thunder still own the best record in the NBA, but the past two weeks have shown that the Spurs may be well ahead of schedule with their rebuild. As Wembanyama approaches full strength, the rest of the league has a lot to worry about.
The top five…
… things I saw yesterday:
5. Jordan Addison’s 65-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep. That one play accounted for 40% of the Vikings’ offensive yardage in their win over the Lions.
4. A physical run by Deebo Samuel Sr. where he plowed into a defender and knocked his helmet off.
3. Anthony Edwards’s turnaround three with 1.1 seconds left to force overtime against the Nuggets. Edwards was ejected in OT after picking up a second technical foul and Denver went on to win, 142–138. (The two teams combined for an absurd 50 points in the five-minute overtime period.)
2. A diving interception on a deflected pass by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.
1. The riveting final 30 seconds of the Knicks’ win over the Cavaliers as New York completed a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback, its largest of the season.