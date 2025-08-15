Will the Spartans Land 5-Star Center Ethan Taylor?
The Michigan State Spartans have gained a ton of traction on the recruiting trail recently. With several official visits lined up and them continuing to be named finalists for some of the best in the nation, the recruiting scene is looking much like it used to for this program.
The first commitment that Michigan State landed was Carlos Medlock Jr., a four-star point guard who will be playing for Link Academy in Missouri this fall after transferring over from Wayne Memorial in Michigan. The Spartans are targeting two of his new teammates as well -- Tristan Reed and Ethan Taylor, two of the top centers in the nation.
Taylor is one of the better players in the nation, and is currently ranked as the best center, the best player in the state of Missouri and the 22nd best player in the nation according to 247Sports Composite. The Spartans have been one of the best programs in his recruitment and will be hosting him on an official visit on the weekend of Oct. 3, the same weekend as the program's annual "Midnight Madness." He will also visit the Oregon Ducks, the Indiana Hoosiers, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kentucky Wildcats.
The Spartans have a great shot at landing the talented prospect, but they will still need to make a strong impression on his official visit.
Here is part of 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of Taylor:
"Taylor is a rapidly improving big man with elite physical tools. Measuring at 7-feet with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and a solid frame that is only just beginning to fill-out, he has massive size. But he’s also a good athlete for his size who runs fluidly, gets off his feet powerfully, and even has some agility. He can spin-off contact in the post, rise-up for emphatic power dunks, and be a consistent lob threat.
"Still, there is room for more physical dominance as he continues to harness his conditioning in order to consistently keep up with the pace of an up-tempo game and learns to be more proactively physical in order to dominate the paint to the extent he’s capable of."
