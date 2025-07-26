MSU One of Nine in the Hunt for Four-Star PF
Michigan State has been finding success on the recruiting trail as of late, securing official visits and landing its first commit from the class of 2026 in four-star point guard Carlos Medlock Jr.
Now, the Spartans are in the hunt for another one of the top prospects in the class.
According to Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals, Michigan State is one of class of 2026 four-star power forward Latrell Allmond's top nine teams. The Spartans are joined by Arizona, Tennessee, Kansas, Miami (FL), Indiana, Maryland, Virginia and Oklahoma State.
Allmond plays for Petersburg High School in Virginia. He is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in his state, the No. 6 power forward in his class and the No. 30 overall prospect in the class.
Per Tipton, Allmond already has visits locked in with Indiana and Kansas. Considering how active Michigan State has been in scheduling visits lately, it would not be surprising if the Spartans are able to schedule an official visit with Allmond very soon.
The Spartans have had success recruiting from the DMV area, as their two incoming freshmen, forwards Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, are each from that territory.
Here is a recent breakdown of Allmond and his recruitment so far, per Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals:
"Latrell Allmond is currently the No. 25-ranked player in the 2026 Rivals 150. The 6-foot-8 forward has seen his stock rise in recent months as he is currently sitting as a top-50 prospect aross the industry. Allmond’s rise started with a big showing at June’s NBPA Top 100 Camp and followed during the scholastic live periods at the end of that month. Allmond had a lot of eyes on him in July, playing with his Team Loaded VA program on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.
"Allmond has taken one official visit so far. Indiana got that trip in June. Speaking with sources around the recruitment Indiana, Tennessee, and Oklahoma State are the three schools that have done a good job recruiting Allmond, for the longest periods of time (Indiana assistant coach Kenny Johnson built a relationship with Allmond at Georgetown). I am also told that the new staff a Virginia and Ed Cooley at Georgetown are currently trying to position themselves for visits."
Stay up to date with all of our coverage of Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on Allmond when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.