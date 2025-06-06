Paul George Addresses Glaring Question Surrounding MSU's Jase Richardson
While Jase Richardson could be a lottery pick in this month's NBA Draft, some questions have been raised about his height and position.
Richardson measured in at 6 1/2 feet without shoes, which became an immediate red flag for mock drafters and analysts. There's also uncertainty regarding Richardson's versatility.
"For me, at my size, a lot of people have been questioning what position I really play because at Michigan State, I was really the 2 guard," Richardson said when he recently joined Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George's podcast, "Podcast P with Paul George."
"So, just trying to come into these workouts and just prove that I've played the point, I can be a point guard in the league. be an IQ player, make plays for teammates, make plays for myself, just be a high IQ player."
George knows this. Richardson had played on George's AAU team, PG Elite, on the Nike EYBL circuit. He averaged 16.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for PG Elite two summers ago.
"That's how I know you," George said. "Because I got a chance to watch you -- shout out you playing for PG Elite, putting my program on the map.
" ... It was just a great feeling just because it was like, 'Yo, that's one of the kids that was from my program.' It was amazing following y'all journey at Michigan State, following y'all tournament run. Just because of, 'I know that kid, that kid represented PG Elite and kind of lifted the program off the ground and got us off to where we're at now.'
"So, it was a fun journey for me just to watch you and sit back and be a fan of what you've done. But I know you can play the point. That's why when I see the, 'Is he a pure point, can he play the 1?' it's like, 'Well, s---, that mother------ can score, but if y'all knew he really was a point guard --.'"
Michigan State didn't need Richardson to play the point, considering it had Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman. But he's very capable of doing so.
The 2025 NBA Draft kicks off on June 25.
