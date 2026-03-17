Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Timberwolves)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are down their best player on Tuesday night, as guard Anthony Edwards (knee) has been ruled out.

Officially, Edwards is dealing with right knee soreness and will miss his 11th game this season. The Wolves are just 6-4 in the 10 games he's missed to this point.

Even though the star guard is out, the Timberwolves are still favored in this game in the latest odds at DraftKings. Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite at home against a Phoenix Suns team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Boston on Monday.

The Timberwolves will likely rely more on Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Red (questionable) and Ayo Dosunmu to pick up the slack on offense. Edwards has not missed a game since Jan. 26, so this is the first time in months that the Wolves won't have him on the floor.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Minnesota in this Western Conference battle.

Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Suns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Donte DiVincenzo OVER 12.5 Points (-114)

This season, Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He hasn’t been insanely efficient from the field, but DiVincenzo is a high-volume 3-point shooter for the Wolves who should have an expanded role with Edwards out on Tuesday.

In 10 games without Edwards this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He’s averaging 3.6 more points, 1.3 more rebounds and 1.1 more assists per game when the All-Star guard is sidelined.

So, bettors should expect more usage for DiVincenzo against a Suns team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back. DiVincenzo has scored 14 or more points in seven of the 10 games he’s played with Edwards this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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