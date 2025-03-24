WATCH: Michigan State's Jase Richardson Speaks After Win Over New Mexico
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a surprising twist, freshman guard Jase Richardson wasn't nearly as impact as usual in Michigan State's second-round win over New Mexico, but fortunately for the Spartans, they were able to get by.
Richardson did come up big late in the game, scoring all 6 of his points in the final 1:32, helping put the game away late.
Michigan State was able to rely on veteran leaders like senior guard Jaden Akins, junior guard Tre Holloman and senior forward Frankie Fidler, once again proving just how valuable this team's depth can be.
Richardson addressed the media after the win. You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a transcript of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "We're going to Atlanta, and all the meals are on you, right, guys?
"Well, opening statement is another team that really, I thought, played well. The first half of that game, that was as good of a barrage as we've had hit us. It wasn't that we were down a lot, 10 points, but it just seemed like we weren't guarding, and they were making shots. Give them credit.
"I thought from about the 9-minute mark on, we did a better job in the first half, and I thought the second half, even though they shot a pretty good percentage, I think -- yeah, 48 percent, I'm not sure anybody has shot that against us.
"They're talented. They're good. They had a kid [Mustapha] Amzil played out of his mind. I thought he had 12 at halftime. He's making 3s; he's doing everything. I thought Jeremy [Fears Jr.] and Jaden and Tre all did a good job on [Donovan] Dent, and Dent is a hell of a player.
"But I thought we got our break going when we got our defense going, and we rebounded the ball pretty well.
"I don't know what the final total was, by six, but that's a talented, well-coached team, and I'm just happy we got the win. I'm happy we showed a little character after we got down and weren't playing very well."
